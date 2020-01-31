ITC Q3 net profit jumps 29 pc at Rs 4,047.87 crore

FMCG major ITC on Friday reported a 29.03 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,047.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,136.95 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 13,220.30 crore, up 5.71 per cent, as against Rs 12,506.05 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, ITC said in a regulatory filing. Total expenses for the said period were at Rs 8,779.14 crore as compared with Rs 8,340.61 crore, up 5.25 per cent.

Shares of ITC Friday settled at Rs 235.25 apiece on the BSE, up 0.60 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

