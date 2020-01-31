Left Menu
Three-day India International Leather Fair inaugurated

  PTI
  Chenani
  Updated: 31-01-2020 21:07 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:07 IST
The 35th India International Leather Fair, which aims to promote India as an ideal investment destination and manufacturing hub, was inaugurated here on Friday with domestic and international companies including those from China, Germany and Italy participating. Union Minister for Skill Development Mahendranath Pandey inaugurated the three-day IILF 2020, which will see over 450 Indian and international participants.

Hailing the leather sector, Pandey said it enjoyed a prominent place in the Indian economy and urged it to prepare for challenges related to quality. The sector can play an important role in taking the country to its ambitious USD 5 trillion economy target as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

The Prime Minister was keen on to take the country on the path of growth and sees its huge "population as an opportunity in its development," he added. The fair, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, will also showcase India as a hub for design and innovation..

