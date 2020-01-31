Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: nine under-observation patients test negative for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:42 IST
Maha: nine under-observation patients test negative for

Samples of nine out of the 12 people kept under observation in government-run hospitals in Maharashtra for possible exposure to novel coronavirus have tested negative, a senior health department official said on Friday. State authorities also said that 26 of the Indian nationals which are being evacuated from Wuhan in China are from Maharashtra.

So far the state has not reported any confirmed case of coronavirus infection. Dr Pradeep Awate, the state's disease surveillance officer, said the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune had informed that nine patients had tested negative, while the reports of the other three were expected on Saturday.

Five persons each have been admitted to isolation wards at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and Naidu Hospital in Pune, while hospitals in Nagpur and Nanded have a person each under quarantine. Among the five people undergoing treatment at civic- run Kasturba Hospital, there is a Zambian national who was admitted on Thursday, Dr Awate said.

The woman arrived in Mumbai from China on January 25, and admitted to the isolation ward after doctors at a private hospital observed that she had some common symptoms of coronavirus. As of Thursday, 5,128 passengers were screened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here since January 18, Dr Awate said.

The outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan city of China earlier this month. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited Pune to review preventive measures on Friday, an official said.

The government has launched toll free number `104' for queries regarding the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, an official statement said the Air India plane carrying Indians stuck in Wuhan will land in Delhi late night or on Saturday, and 26 of them are from Maharashtra.

They would be screened on arrival in Delhi and kept under observation for 14 days in a hospital in the national capital itself, it said. Air India's 423-seater jumbo B747 plane took off from the Delhi airport for Wuhan around 1.20 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Wreckage of ship tied to Bermuda Triangle found off Florida

St Augustine US, Jan 31 AP Scientists have found the wreckage of a cargo steamship that became associated with the Bermuda Triangle when it disappeared in 1925 off the Atlantic Coast of Florida. The 250-foot 76-meters SS Cotopaxi was sailin...

President to inaugurate 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Saturday inaugurate the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair in Haryanas Faridabad district, an official said on Friday. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will preside over the inauguration ceremony...

WHO praised China's handling of coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Envoy

Chinas Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Friday said that the World Health Organisation WHO has praised Chinas efficiency in detecting the coronavirus outbreak, isolating the virus and supporting other countries in the situation. As the ...

ANALYSIS-Will Brexit distract Britain from net-zero emissions goal?

Clarifies the affiliation of Alyssa Gilbert in the penultimate paragraph by removing the word Research. By Sonia ElksLONDON, Jan 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Britain leaves the European Union on Friday and starts work to rewrite its r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020