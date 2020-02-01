CII DG optimistic about maintaining GDP growth rate

Hours before the tabling of the Union Budget, CII's Director General Chandrajit Banerjee on Saturday expressed hope that India would be able to achieve required Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate by carrying out reforms and creating jobs in the market. While speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Banerjee said, "We have a target of USD 5 trillion economy. For that, growth rate should increase. We need strong growth rates. I am optimistic that we will be able to achieve this..."

"We need to create more jobs... One thing which the Economic Survey showed is that the worst in the economy is over. We need to fulfill the investor's demand," he added. On January 31, the Economic Survey 2020-19 was tabled before the Parliament as is customary the day before the presentation of the Budget. The survey stated that GDP would grow at 5 per cent this year and is expected to grow at 6 - 6.5 per cent over the next financial year. (ANI)

