Fundamentals of economy strong, inflation well contained: Sitharaman

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 11:18 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 11:18 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well contained, while banks cleaned up accumulated loans. Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people.

The finance minister further said during 2014-19, the government brought a paradigm shift in governance. She termed GST as a historic structural reform, saying it integrated the country economically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

