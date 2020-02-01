India uplifted 271 mn people out of poverty: Sitharaman

India has uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Budget for 2020-21, is woven around aspirational India, economic development and caring society.

The government aims to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance, she added. "We shall strive to bring ease of living for every citizen," Sitharaman said.

