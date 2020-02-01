Govt permits five-fold increase in deposit insurance cover to Rs 5 lakh per depositor

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government has permitted DICGC to raise deposit insurance coverage by five times to Rs 5 lakh. Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits.

Deposit insurance coverage will be enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh per depositor, the Finance Minister said her Budget speech in Lok Sabha. At present, the DICGC provides Rs 1 lakh insurance to a depositor regardless of deposit in case the lender fails or liquidated.

