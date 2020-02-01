Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lokpal gets Rs 74 crore budget, nominal increase for CVC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 14:49 IST
Lokpal gets Rs 74 crore budget, nominal increase for CVC

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has got Rs 74 crore Budget allocation, whereas a nominal increase has been earmarked for the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for 2020-21. The Lokpal was given Rs 101.29 crore for the ongoing fiscal which has been revised to Rs 18.01 crore.

A total of Rs 74.7 crore has been allocated to the Lokpal for the next fiscal, according to the Union Budget presented on Saturday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The provision is for establishment and construction-related expenditure for the Lokpal, which is working from a five-star hotel here.

The anti-corruption ombudsman is functional since March last year with the appointment of its chairperson and eight members. One of its members, Justice (retd) D B Bhosale resigned last month. The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

The CVC has been allocated Rs 39 crore for 2020-21, up from the revised Rs 36.65 crore for the ongoing fiscal. The provision is for secretariat expenditure of the Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

US advises citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan, issues highest level travel alert

Advising its citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan due to terrorism, the US on Friday issued the highest level travel alert for the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the Line of Control. The Level 4 of US travel ...

Invoice financing by NBFCs to help MSMEs greatly

The budget proposal to allow invoice financing by NBFCs will help the the micro, small and medium sector greatly, an industry body said on Saturday. The invoice financing by the NBFCs will help greatlythe MSME sector, but it should be appli...

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to China, HK, Taiwan over virus

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan with effect from Saturday, over the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the company said. The carrier had said late on Friday it would suspend flights to China from Thursd...

To shoo away monkeys, villagers in UP's Shahjahanpur dress up as bears

Locals in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district have devised a novel way to drive away monkeys, with some of them dressing up as bears. The problem of monkeys at Sikandarpur Afghan village under Jalalabad tehsil became so rampan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020