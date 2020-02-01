Govt to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendra Scheme to all districts by 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendra Scheme to all districts in the country. Currently, there are around 6,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras.

"I propose to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendra Scheme to all districts offering 2,000 medicines and 300 surgicals by 2024," Sitharaman said in her second budget speech. The objective of the scheme is to make quality medicines available at affordable prices for all, particularly the poor and disadvantaged, through exclusive outlets 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras', so as to reduce out of pocket expenses in healthcare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.