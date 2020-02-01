Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to review rules of origin requirement in FTAs for certain sensitive items

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:08 IST
Govt to review rules of origin requirement in FTAs for certain sensitive items

The government on Saturday said it will review an important provision of free-trade agreements -- rules of origin -- for certain sensitive products such as electronics. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech said it has been observed that imports under free-trade agreements (FTAs) are on the rise.

Undue claims of FTA benefits have posed threat to the domestic industry and such imports require stringent checks, she said. In this context, the minister said suitable provisions are being incorporated in the Customs Act.

"In the coming months, we shall review rules of origin requirements, particularly for certain sensitive items, so as to ensure that FTAs are aligned to the conscious direction of our policy," the minister said. The 'rules of origin' provision prescribes for the minimal processing that should happen in the FTA country so that the final manufactured product may be called originating good in that country.

Under this provision, a country that has inked an FTA with India cannot dump goods from some third country in the Indian market by just putting a label on it. It has to undertake a prescribed value addition in that product to export to India. Rules of origin norms help in containing dumping of goods. India has inked FTAs with several countries including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Asean, and Malaysia.

Under such agreements, two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate import duties on maximum number of goods traded between them. The minister has introduced a change in Section 28DA of Customs Act that pertains to procedures regarding claim of preferential rate of duty.

According to an industry expert, the change has provided specific obligations to importers and prescribing them for time-bound verifications of such imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Russian armed forces aircraft to evacuate citizens from China - agencies

Russias aerospace defence forces, part of the armed forces, will start evacuating Russian citizens on Saturday from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin spokesman. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told re...

INDUSTRY VIEWS-India budget focuses on tax cuts, farm spending to revive growth

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 202021, vowing to boost the income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth. India estimates economic growth thi...

London-Paris train delays? Not Brexit, but track problems

Passengers on the first trains between London and Paris after Britain left the European Union faced lengthy delays on Saturday - though overrunning engineering work and track problems, not Brexit, were to blame. Eurostars website showed som...

Delhi court asks Subramanian Swamy to bring documents relating to National Herald case

A Delhi court on Saturday asked BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to bring two documents relating to the complaint filed with the Ministry of Urban Development and Income Tax Department in connection with the National Herald case. Additional Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020