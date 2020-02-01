Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt depts to create over 2.6 lakh jobs between 2019 and 2021: Budget estimate

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:31 IST
Govt depts to create over 2.6 lakh jobs between 2019 and 2021: Budget estimate

Amid a chorus of criticism by opposition parties over lack of employment generation, the Union Budget presented on Saturday estimated that more than 2.62 lakh jobs are likely to be created between March 2019 and March 2021 in various organisations. The strength of government establishments was 32,62,908 as on March 1, 2019, which will increase to 35,25,388 by the same date in 2021 — an increase of 2,62,480, it said.

The Congress and other parties have been criticising the Modi government over lack of job creation, especially after demonetisation of high-value currency notes in November 2016. The budget documents give a break-up of the jobs likely to created in central government departments between 2019 and March 2021.

The highest 79,353 jobs are estimated to be created in policing. As many as 22,046 new jobs are likely to be created in the Defence Ministry (civil). Its strength was 70,978 in March 2019 and it will increase to 93,024 by the same month in 2021.

The workforce of Home Ministry (excluding cabinet, police forces, union territories) is likely to be increased by 8,200 to take its strength to 26,564 by March 2021. As many as 3,886 jobs are estimated to be created in the Culture Ministry, 3,903 in Department of Space, 3,243 in the Department of Revenue, 2,581 in Ministry of Earth Sciences, 2,167 in External Affairs Ministry, 2,136 in Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and 1,347 in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology by that time.

Over 2,300 more personnel will be added in the workforce of Atomic Energy Department over the two-year period. A total of 1,766 new jobs are estimated to be created by March next year in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

There will be an addition of over 1,600 personnel in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting between March 2019 and March 2021. As many as 2,684 more personnel are estimated to be added to the Personnel Ministry by March next year. The Railway Ministry will not see increase in its head count by March next year, according to the budget document.

The budget is woven around three prominent themes including one of aspirational India in which all sections of the society seek better standards of living, with access to health, education and better jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Telecom industry rues absence of relief on levies, taxes for stressed sector

The telecom industry on Saturday expressed disappointment at the Budget not spelling out any relief in levies and taxes for the severely-distressed sector saddled with Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues, and rued that it did not re...

UPDATE 4-India steps up farm support, offers tax cuts to revive faltering growth

India sought to boost growth in a federal budget on Saturday that raised spending on farms and expressways and offered cuts in personal taxes, but the measures fell short of market expectations and battered stocks. Prime Minister Narendra M...

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan-communique

The Arab League rejected U.S. President Donald Trumps Middle East peace plan at a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo on Saturday, saying it would not lead to a just peace deal.The Arab League will not cooperate with the United States to ...

Farmers' body to stage protest on Feb 13 against pro-corporate Budget

Expressing disappointment over the budget, the India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee AIKSCC on Saturday said it will hold a nation-wide protest on February 13 against the pro-corporate proposals and failure to address the problems of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020