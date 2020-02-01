Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance Commission recommends 41 pc share of taxes for states; 1 pc for J&K, Ladakh in FY21

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:43 IST
Finance Commission recommends 41 pc share of taxes for states; 1 pc for J&K, Ladakh in FY21

The 15th Finance Commission on Saturday recommended 41 per cent share in the divisible pool of taxes for states and 1 per cent for the newly created Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for the financial year 2020-21, thus retaining the devolution formula of the earlier Commission. The 14th Commission had recommended the share of states at 42 per cent in the divisible pool of taxes.

In her Budget Speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the commission has given its first report pertaining to 2020-21. "In the spirit of co-operative federalism, I am pleased to announce that we have, in substantial measure, accepted the recommendations of the commission," she said.

The commission would submit its final report to the President during the latter part of the year, for five years beginning 2021-22. The first report said that for 2020-21, the commission is inclined to leave the vertical split of divisible pool at the same level as recommended by the 14th Commission.

"However, we have to take into account recent changes due to re-organisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. "We have notionally estimated that the share of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir would have come around 0.85 per cent of the divisible pool," the report said.

The commission said it believes there is a strong case for enhancing the share to the two UTs (erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir) from 0.85 per cent to 1 per cent to meet the security and other special needs of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "Since this enhancement has to be met from the Union's resources, we recommend that the aggregate share of states may be reduced by 1 percentage point to 41 per cent of the divisible pool," the commission said.

Further, the commission has recommended Rs 90,000 crore as grants to local bodies for 2020-21, which is 4.31 per cent of the estimated divisible pool. For determining state-wise allocations for disaster risk management, the panel headed by former bureaucrat N K Singh has suggested a new methodology which combines capacity, risk exposure and proneness to hazard and vulnerability.

The total amount recommended for states is Rs 28,983 crore in 2020-21, of which Rs 22,184 crore is the Union share, towards disaster risk management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

New income tax regime big disincentive to investment: Analysts

Tax experts and analysts on Saturday said the optionality clause in the new income tax budget proposal is a big disincentive for investment in tax-saving instruments, which will dampen the markets and have ripple effects across all asset cl...

Telecom industry rues absence of relief on levies, taxes for stressed sector

The telecom industry on Saturday expressed disappointment at the Budget not spelling out any relief in levies and taxes for the severely-distressed sector saddled with Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues, and rued that it did not re...

UPDATE 4-India steps up farm support, offers tax cuts to revive faltering growth

India sought to boost growth in a federal budget on Saturday that raised spending on farms and expressways and offered cuts in personal taxes, but the measures fell short of market expectations and battered stocks. Prime Minister Narendra M...

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan-communique

The Arab League rejected U.S. President Donald Trumps Middle East peace plan at a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo on Saturday, saying it would not lead to a just peace deal.The Arab League will not cooperate with the United States to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020