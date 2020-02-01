Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increase in cess on cigarette to escalate its smuggling: Tobacco Institute of India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:34 IST
Increase in cess on cigarette to escalate its smuggling: Tobacco Institute of India

Imposition of additional duty on cigarette by the government would increase pressure on the industry and will encourage its smuggling in India by illegal trade operators, the Tobacco Institute of India (TII) said on Saturday. While presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the National Calamity Contingency Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes, hookah, chewing tobacco, snuff and tobacco extracts and essence.

"The increase in NCCD announced in the Union Budget 2020-21 and the resulting escalation in cigarette taxation leading to higher tax arbitrage will serve as a huge incentive to illegal cigarette trade operators, who target India as a preferred destination for smuggled cigarettes," TII in a statement. It said "in the current economic environment the proposed increase announced in the Union Budget on NCCD will aggravate the pressure on the legal cigarette Industry, encourage illegal cigarette trade and adversely impact tobacco farmer earnings whose livelihood is intrinsically connected with legal cigarette value-chain".

According to TII, NCCD was introduced in 2001 as a levy of a special surcharge on central taxes for a limited period. However, while almost all cesses and surcharges were discontinued in the GST regime, levy of NCCD on tobacco products continued. "TII had also requested the government for the abolition of NCCD on the ground that this levy is against the principles of GST which, inter alia, seeks to eliminate cascading of taxes," it said.

TII claims to be a representative body of farmers, manufacturers, exporters of the cigarettes segment of the tobacco industry in India, whose members account for more than 98 per cent of the country's domestic sales. According to TII, illegal cigarettes have grown consistently in the country and now account for one fourth of the Indian cigarette market.

Citing a report from the market research agency Euromonitor International, TII said that India is now the fourth largest illegal cigarette market in the world. The illicit cigarettes has increased from a level of 11.1 billion sticks in 2004 to 25.6 billion sticks in 2018, resulting in an annual revenue loss of Rs 13,000 crore to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical orderAIR CANADAAir Canada said on Jan. 28 it was canceling select flights to China.AIR FRANCEAir France s...

Ashok Gehlot says tension in country because govt doesn't know what citizens want

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the government did not know what people really expected of it, leading to protests and tensions in the country. Gehot was addressing a public meeting here to campaign for party ...

Budget directionless, has no plans to address unemployment: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday termed the budget directionless and said it lacked a roadmap to address unemployment. He also claimed that the Centres revenue is constantly going down and asked how it will arrange for fund...

New income tax regime big disincentive to investment: Analysts

Tax experts and analysts on Saturday said the optionality clause in the new income tax budget proposal is a big disincentive for investment in tax-saving instruments, which will dampen the markets and have ripple effects across all asset cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020