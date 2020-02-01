Coal India Apr-Jan output drops 4 pc to 451 MT

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Saturday said it produced 451.52 million tonnes of coal in April-January period of the ongoing fiscal, a decline of 3.8 per cent. The company had produced 469.65 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the year-ago period, CIL said in a filing to the BSE.

However, the PSU's coal output in January rose 10.3 per cent to 63.11 MT as compared with 57.21 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

