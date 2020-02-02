Shanghai Stock Exchange extends deadline for companies' release of 2019 financial reports

The Shanghai Stock exchange said on Sunday it would extend its deadline for companies to release their annual financial reports for 2019 until April 30, as companies halt normal activities due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country.

Those companies that cannot make the April 30 deadline should contact relevant regulators, it said.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange re-opens on Feb 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

