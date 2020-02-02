NFL Q3 profit up 3% at Rs 107 cr

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has reported a 3 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 107.11 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 103.59 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 3,744.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 3,785.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company recorded a growth of 23 percent in total fertilizers sale at 16.65 lakh tonnes.

During the nine months (April -December 2019) of current financial year, the total fertilizers sale rose by 25 percent to 43.73 lakh tonnes. NFL, currently operates five natural gas-based urea Plants, located at Nangal, Bathinda in Punjab, Panipat in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh.

