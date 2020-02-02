Left Menu
China central bank to inject $174 bln via reverse repos on Feb. 3

  Updated: 02-02-2020 12:50 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 12:49 IST
China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the country battles a new coronavirus outbreak.

The People's Bank of China made the announcement in a statement published on its website on Sunday. It also said that the total liquidity in the banking system will be 900 billion yuan higher than the same period in 2019. ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi)

