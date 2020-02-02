Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China to inject $174 bln of liquidity on Feb. 3 as markets reopen

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 14:02 IST
UPDATE 1-China to inject $174 bln of liquidity on Feb. 3 as markets reopen
Image Credit: Pixabay

China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the country prepares to reopen its stock markets amid a new coronavirus outbreak. China's authorities have pledged to use various monetary policy tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample and to support firms affected by the virus epidemic, which has so far claimed 305 lives, all but one in China.

The People's Bank of China made the announcement in a statement published on its website on Sunday, adding the total liquidity in the banking system will be 900 billion yuan higher than the same period in 2019 after the injection. According to Reuters calculations based on official central bank data, 1.05 trillion yuan worth of reverse repos are set to mature on Monday, meaning that 150 billion yuan in net cash will be injected.

Investors are bracing for a volatile session in Chinese markets when onshore trades resume on Monday after a break for the Lunar New Year which was extended by the government. China's stock, currency and bond markets have all been closed since Jan. 23 and had been due to re-open last Friday.

There will be no further delays to the reopening, the country's securities market regulator said in an interview published by the state-backed People's Daily newspaper on Sunday. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it had taken the decision after balancing various factors, and believed the outbreak's impact on the market would be "short term".

To support firms affected by the epidemic, the CSRC said companies that had expiring stock pledge agreements could apply for extensions with securities firms, and it would urge corporate bond investors to extend the maturity dates of debt. The CSRC is also considering launching hedging tools for the A-share market to help alleviate market panic and will suspend evening sessions of futures trading starting from Monday, it said.

"We believe that the successive introduction and implementation of policy measures will play a better role in improving market expectations and preventing irrational behavior," it told the People's Daily newspaper. China is facing mounting isolation as other countries introduce travel curbs, airlines suspend flights and governments evacuate their citizens, risking worsening a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

On Sunday, the Philippines reported the growing epidemic of a coronavirus has claimed its first fatality outside of China, where new confirmed infections jumped by a daily record to top 14,000 cases. ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Difficult to see how there will not be new checks between Britain and N. Ireland - DUP's Foster

It is difficult to see how there will not be any new checks between Britain and Northern Ireland if London pursues a trade agreement that is not aligned with the European Union, Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Irelands DUP, said on Sunday...

More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

Canberra, Feb 2 AP Dozens of homes were destroyed o vernight in Australias southeast but the wildfire threat had diminished by Sunday across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra, officials said. B ega Valley Mayor ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death outside China from a coronavirus epidemic that originated in central Hubei province and has since spread to some two dozen countries around the world. Here are the latest developments The v...

French defence ministry to send 600 more troops to Africa's Sahel

France will deploy 600 more soldiers in the fight against Islamists militants in Africas Sahel, south of the Sahara, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Sunday.The reinforcements would mostly be sent to the area between Mali, Bur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020