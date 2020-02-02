Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Steel bags two iron ore mines in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 17:54 IST
JSW Steel bags two iron ore mines in Odisha

JSW Steel has bagged two iron ore mines with a total reserves of 980 million tonnes in the auction in Odisha, a source said. The company won Narayanposhi iron block with 190 MT reserve on Sunday, according to the industry source.

Others in the fray for this iron ore mine include Arcelormittal Mittal India Pvt Ltd, Vedanta, Tata Steel and JSPL. On Friday, JSW Steel bagged the Nuagaon mine, which is the largest iron ore block in the auction in Odisha. It has a total estimated reserve of around 790 million tonne.

Both the mines are operational and its leases were expiring in March. JSW Steel at present has a capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

"Both wins will give Jsw Steel around 22 mtpa of captive iron ore for its plants. Also, it has won 6 category C- Mines in last year in Karnataka which are not fully operational providing another 7-8 mtpa of iron ore," according to an expert. Securing iron ore linkages in Odisha was also important for JSW Steel as the company is planning a green field steel project of 12 MTPA in the state at an investment amount of over Rs 53,000 crore.

After the annulment of three notices inviting tender (NIT) in October 2019 for auction of iron ore and manganese blocks because of conflicts between participating bidders, the Odisha government released an NIT for 20 iron ore and manganese blocks on December 6, 2019. While 15 of the 20 mines to be auctioned predominantly have iron ore, three have both iron ore and manganese, while the remaining are primarily manganese reserves.

The 18 mines containing iron ore reserves together hold 1,600 million tonne of which 33 per cent (five mines) are reserved for specified end-use (captive usage). These are old mines where leases are set to expire in March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya case: It is too much arrogance to say Centre, Delhi govt did not do anything till now, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Nirbhaya case It is too much arrogance to say Centre, Delhi govt did not do anything till now, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta....

Iranians must have 'right to choose' at polls: Rouhani

Iranians must have the right to choose between different political movements, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday, as controversy grows over the disqualification of thousands of candidates in upcoming polls. Speaking at the mausoleum of Ay...

Test results negative for two suspected cases of coronavirus in Jaipur

The test results for two persons in Jaipur who were suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus have returned negative, Additional Chief Secretary ACS Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, told ANI here on Sunday. The official said that the suspected pa...

What was tearing hurry for Centre to move HC, they could have waited for all remedies of Nirbhaya convicts to be over: Rebecca John to HC

What was tearing hurry for Centre to move HC, they could have waited for all remedies of Nirbhaya convicts to be over Rebecca John to HC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020