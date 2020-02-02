Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven of top 10 cos suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh cr in m-cap

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 20:55 IST
Seven of top 10 cos suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh cr in m-cap

Seven of the 10 most valued companies suffered a combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries which alone took a hit of Rs 87,732.8 crore. The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,877.66 points to close below the key 40,000-mark at 39,735.53 last week.

RIL's valuation tumbled Rs 87,732.8 crore to reach Rs 8,76,906.57 crore. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC plummeted Rs 31,148.4 crore to Rs 3,92,618.14 crore and that of HDFC Bank by Rs 24,736 crore to Rs 6,56,888.50 crore.

The m-cap of ICICI Bank dropped Rs 19,044.7 crore to Rs 3,26,410.37 crore and that of SBI cracked Rs 18,652.4 crore to Rs 2,70,549.60 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined Rs 7,317.15 crore to Rs 8,12,428.81 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 1,149.83 crore to Rs 3,32,280.10 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel which made its entry into the top-10 list, added Rs 2,392.15 crore to Rs 2,71,332.15 crore in its valuation. Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rose by Rs 1,182.02 crore to Rs 3,15,346.61 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) gained Rs 119.07 crore to Rs 4,48,895.43 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ICICIBANK, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Tax slab revision in budget will certainly impact consumers positively: Licious

Co-Founder, Licious, Indias largest Fresh Meat and Seafood brand, Vivek Gupta has lauded the Union Budget presented in the Parliament yesterday saying that the tax slab revision will certainly impact consumers positively. Finance Minister N...

Uddhav Thackeray supports CAA, opposes NRC in interview with Saamana

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray has supported the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA but said that he wont implement the proposed NRC in his state as it would cause inconvenience to not just Muslims but to Hindu...

UPDATE 1-Mexico reports no infections, after one person with new coronavirus visits country

Mexicos health ministry said one person carrying the new coronavirus had visited Mexico City but since left the country, and nobody identified as having been in contact with them has so far shown symptoms.In a statement issued late on Satur...

UPDATE 1-Police shoot man after London stabbing incident described as terrorism

Police shot a man in south London on Sunday after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham South London. At this stage, it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020