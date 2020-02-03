Anjanashalaakaa ceremony of Shankheshwarpuram pilgrimage concluded with gaiety at Cross Maidan, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 3(ANI/BusinessWire India): From January 21 to 26, 2020, a grand ceremony of Anjanashalaakaa was performed at the Churchgate Cross Maidan, Mumbai under the Nishraa (blessings) and presence of Gachhaadhipati AB Daulatsagarsuri Ji Maharaja and the source of inspiration Anuyogachary Labhdhichandrasagar Ji Maharaja. The ceremony was attended by over 400 saintly men and women as also disciples.

In this function the holy spirits like Aacharya Nandivardhan Sagar Suriji, Bandhu Beldi Aacharya Jinchandra Sagarsuri Ji, Aacharya Hemchandar Sagarsuri Ji, Aachary Harshchandra Sagarsuri Ji, Acharya Sagarchandra Sagar Suri Ji, Aacharya Kalasundar Suriji, Harshvallabh Suriji, Somsundar Suriji, Nayanpadm Sagar Ji, etc. presented the Nishraa (blessings). On January 26 morning, carrying the platters of bhoga of Vama Mata Ji, the Shraavikaas (women devotees) arrived. The platters contained icon of Shankheshwarpuram Pilgrimage, five salutations of God, various pilgrimage, etc. were decorated with sweets.

The morning started with chanting of hymns by the Guru Devotees wherein Theerthprerak Labdhichandra Sagar Ji MS was entered with special devotion. "I wish to reach the Jain religion on the world horizon through science. I am furthering the dreams of Gurudeva Shri Abhay Sagarsuri Ji. If there is any superpower giving shape to my ideas, he is Suresh D Shah - Surat," said Gurudeva Labdhichandra Sagar Ji.

Gurudeva also praised all the trustees of Shankheshwar Karuna Trust. On the occasion, Gurudeva thanked all the male and female saints, donors, workers and trustees. Five thousand Jains present in the function had carried one-kilogram sweets each which was distributed amongst the non-Jains out of the Sweet Festival place in celebration of birth anniversary of God.

In the evening on Sunday, ex-CM Devendra Fadanvis, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Savant, BJP legislators and Jain protagonist Prabhat Lodha, MLA Rahul Narvekar besides several dignitaries arrived at the festival and sought received blessings from Sahebji. The renowned musician, Kumar Chatterjee led the devotees present in the event to chant four thousand navkaras during the God's Anjanashlaakaa Ceremony.

Coming from Japan, Menkabahen Nitishbhaai Sarkar, too, paid their heartfelt obeisance. The Patron, Chandrikabahen Sureshbhai Doshi family had an invaluable contribution to the function. Amitaben Shah had performed 30 fasts (Maasakshaman) for the success of the function. Almost 2,300 women devotees performed eight-fold (Attham) perseverance. On this occasion, Vinamra Sagar, Hemchandra Sagarsuri, Sagarchandra Sagarsuri, Anandchandra Sagar, and Viragchandra Sagar MS delivered their preaching in the context of the present day.

15 prizes were given to the devotees who had carried with them the decorated platters of Vama Mata. Thousands of brothers and sisters had come dressed as Vama Mata and Ashwasen Maharaj. In the evening Anjan Ghuntan ceremony and Aarati of Kumarpal Maharas was performed in the Sanctum. In the night a short play titled 'Padkaar' was performed and during midnight from 12 to 3 am.

Anjan Ceremony was performed in the Sanctum. All the devotees and saints invoked life to God. I will take the scientific works through the world, said Labdhichandra Sagar. On Sunday, initiation rites of salvation-seeker Kumari Stuti Suresh Shah would be performed under the blessings of 700 male and female saints at Surat. This will be a five-day festival celebrated from February 26 at Surat.

