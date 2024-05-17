Home Minister Shah Criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's Remarks on Rae Bareli's Political Significance
Amit Shah criticized Priyanka Gandhi for claiming Rae Bareli as a "family seat." He condemned the Congress for declining the invitation to Ram Mandir's opening ceremony, warning they would "relock the Ayodhya temple" if elected. Rebel SP MLA Manoj Pande joined the BJP, highlighting the Gandhi family's alleged neglect of Rae Bareli during crises.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally here on Friday attacked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for calling Rae Bareli a ''family seat'', and said it's not a seat of any family but that of the people.
Shah made a scathing attack at the Congress for turning down invitation for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya, and said if the Congress came to power, they would put the ''Ayodhya lock'' in the temple again.
Rebel Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pande joined the BJP and sat beside Shah on the stage.
Shah asserted Pande rightly said the Gandhi family never visited Rae Bareli during natural calamities or accidents.
