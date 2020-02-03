Fujifilm expands footprint, launches new office in Bengaluru
Fujifilm India Private Limited on Monday announced the expansion of its footprint with the launch of a new office in Bengaluru. This new set-up will help the company further expand its presence in southern India, better serve its existing customers, and also provide an exciting and fun working environment to its workforce, it said in a statement.
With the new workplace, Fujifilm plans to increase the workforce by 30 percent in the city across functions like electronic imaging division, Instax, industrial products and medical systems, it said. The Bengaluru team will work closely with the Gurugram head office and other offices in India and around the world to drive value from collaborative innovation, the company said.
Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd., said: India is the most important market for us in the Asia-Pacific region, and we see huge potential in the country from a market, innovation, and talent point".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
No right to live in India if you can't accept Vande Mataram: Pratap Sarangi amid anti-CAA protests
Jammu and Kashmir is a crown of India; Centre working hard for its development: Ashwani Choubey
Air India reinstates senior pilot found guilty of sexual harassment
Shaw hits hundred in India A's practice game, excites selectors ahead of NZ Tests
Hyderabad, Bengaluru top two most dynamic cities globally in list of 130: JLL