Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong economy shrank 1.2% in 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 14:35 IST
Hong Kong economy shrank 1.2% in 2019

Hong Kong, Feb 3 (AFP) Hong Kong on Monday confirmed its economy plunged into recession in 2019 -- the first annual contraction in a decade -- as the city buckled under the twin pressures of the US-China trade war and months of furious pro-democracy protests.

The financial hub's gross domestic product shrank 1.2 percent on-year, official data showed, while the fourth quarter saw a 2.9 percent contraction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: WB govt provides thermal scanners to Kolkata

The West Bengal government has provided two thermal scanners to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here to help the authorities conduct surveillance on passengers to contain attack of coronavirus, a senior official said on...

Karnataka BJP MP stokes row over freedom movement

In an apparent attack on Mahatma Gandhi, a controversial BJP MP from Karnataka has questioned the freedom movement led by the Father of the nation, and described Indias independence struggle as an adjustment with the then British rulers. F...

WHO chief says no need to halt travel to beat China virus

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday there was no need for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade in trying to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 361 peop...

UPDATE 3-Oil falls as coronavirus hits Chinese crude demand

Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in more than a year, dragged down by worries about lower demand in top crude importer China after a new coronavirus outbreak spread from there to around 20 other countries.Brent crude was at 56.26 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020