Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 rebounds from 7-week low; Ryanair rises

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 14:51 IST
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 rebounds from 7-week low; Ryanair rises
Representative Image Image Credit: Storyblocks

London's main index bounced back on Monday after hitting a seven-week low in the previous session, when news of the first cases of the coronavirus in Britain hammered equities and fanned worries over its impact on the global economy.

On the first trading day after Britain's exit from the European Union, the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 added 0.2% each. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was partly supported by exporter stocks such as Diageo Plc as the pound weakened, though gains were countered by a drop in oil major Shell as crude prices slid.

Stock markets in Britain were in stark contrast to those in China, where shares plunged in the first trading session following an extended Lunar New Year break, as the death toll from the virus outbreak rose to 361 in the Asian country. "As yet the spread of the virus has not reached epidemic levels in Europe or the U.S., but we are entering a key period now and a sharp escalation in cases closer to home would spook the markets," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

"I would consider the script is likely to be the same as last week with dips drawing in buyers, but for these rallies to lack any conviction." Though a sharp drop in stock valuations due to the epidemic has made for a more attractive entry point for some dealers, the broader impact has been firmly negative.

Both British benchmark indexes shed more than 3% last month as the outbreak sapped risk appetite, while global stocks also tumbled. London-listed shares of Ryanair Holdings Plc jumped 4.2% on Monday after the Irish carrier raised its annual profit forecast, citing a better-than-expected performance over Christmas and New Year.

Shares of peer easyJet Plc advanced 1.5% on the main bourse. An index of housebuilders rose 0.5% after Credit Suisse began coverage of the sector with a "positive stance".

Among midcaps, Future Plc gained 6.4% after the publisher forecast its full-year results to be materially ahead of market expectations. Small-cap peer Reach Plc also rose more than 6%. A notable loser was payments firm Finablr Plc, which gave up almost 4%. Its unit, Travelex, said on Friday it had partially restored its UK website, more than a month after a crippling ransomware attack.

Brokerage EFG Hermes also downgraded Finablr's stock, which has lost more than half its value since the attack late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: WB govt provides thermal scanners to Kolkata

The West Bengal government has provided two thermal scanners to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here to help the authorities conduct surveillance on passengers to contain attack of coronavirus, a senior official said on...

Karnataka BJP MP stokes row over freedom movement

In an apparent attack on Mahatma Gandhi, a controversial BJP MP from Karnataka has questioned the freedom movement led by the Father of the nation, and described Indias independence struggle as an adjustment with the then British rulers. F...

WHO chief says no need to halt travel to beat China virus

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday there was no need for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade in trying to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 361 peop...

UPDATE 3-Oil falls as coronavirus hits Chinese crude demand

Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in more than a year, dragged down by worries about lower demand in top crude importer China after a new coronavirus outbreak spread from there to around 20 other countries.Brent crude was at 56.26 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020