Kewal Kiran Clothing LimitedFinancial Results - Q3FY20

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 15:23 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 15:23 IST
Net revenues grew by 13.2% to Rs 126.19 croreEBITDA was at Rs 13.35 crore and PAT was at Rs 11.55 crore

Volumes grew by 16% across all brands

Mumbai, Feb 3, 2020: Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., owners of Killer Jeans and a leading branded apparel conglomerate, has declared its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Key Financials (Rs. in crore) - Consolidated

Particulars

Q3FY20

Q3FY19

YoY (%)

9MFY20

9MFY19

YoY (%)

Net Revenue

126.19

111.45

13.2%

403.03

369.54

9.1%

EBITDA

13.35

15.53

73.61

84.83

EBITDA Margin

10.6

13.9

18.3

23.0

PAT

11.55

12.67

57.26

60.15

PAT Margin

9.2

11.4

14.2

16.3

The Board of Directors had declared interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share during the quarter amounting to total dividend of Rs 22.28 crore.

Operational Highlights – Q3FY20

• Revenue from “Killer” and “Easies by Killer” together increased by 20.1% on year on year basis to Rs 77.18 crore. The two brands contributed 61.2% to the total net revenues • Revenue from other brands, Integriti and LawmanPg3 stood at Rs 19.76 crore and Rs 18.16 crore respectively. Revenues from LawmanPg3 grew by 20.7%

• Jeans segment accounted for 50% to the total net revenues • MBOs (Multi-Brand Outlets) continued to have largest share of 39% in total revenues. Revenues from MBOs stood at Rs 49.21 crore; an increase of 10.3%

• Revenues from K-Lounge retail stores stood at Rs 19.99 crore; increased by 25.4% • National Chain Stores (NCS) and E-Commerce have registered revenues of Rs 35.84 crore and Rs 11.19 Crore

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Kewalchand Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “We are delighted to achieve a growth of 13.2% during the quarter which was primarily driven by volume growth across our brands by 16%, which is very positive sign in the current times. We have seen good demand for our exclusive range of collection during the festive season. We are confident of maintaining better volumes in the coming quarters which will drive our revenues.”

He further added, “Domestic consumption scenario is expected to improve further with liquidity situation easing out. We are also witnessing good response for our newly launched women’s western wear brand ‘Desi Belle’.”

About the Company:

Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL) is leading branded apparel conglomerate was incorporated in 1992. Killer, Integriti, LawmanPg3, Easies and Desi Belle are leading brands offered from the company. Killer is the leading denim brand in the country. Company has presence in 25 states and 209 cities across India. Currently have 320+ retail stores spread across India. KKCL’s brands are also retailed through leading modern retail stores like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and also has good online presence through E-commerce platforms.

Denims, Shirts, Trousers, T- Shirts, shorts, chinos, jackets, and accessories are the products categories offered by the company. The company has also expanded its accessories division in a big way by introducing Shoes, Eyewear, Watches, Wallets and belts and Deodorants.

