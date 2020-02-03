Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sugar production down 24% at 141 lakh tonne during Oct-Jan of 2019-20 mkt yr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:09 IST
Sugar production down 24% at 141 lakh tonne during Oct-Jan of 2019-20 mkt yr

India's sugar production declined 24 per cent to 141.12 lakh tonne during October-January period of the current marketing year because of fall in output in major producing state Maharashtra, according to industry body ISMA. Sugar production stood at 185.59 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. "As on January 31, 2020, 446 sugar mills in the country have produced 141.12 lakh tonne of sugar, as compared to 185.59 lakh tonne produced by 520 mills last season on the corresponding date," Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.

In Maharashtra, sugar production in the first four months of the 2019-20 marketing year is estimated at 34.64 lakh tonne compared with 70.99 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year. Sugar output in Uttar Pradesh, however, increased to 54.96 lakh tonne from 52.86 lakh tonne. In Karnataka, production fell to 27.94 lakh tonne from 33.76 lakh tonne.

ISMA has pegged the country's sugar production at 260 lakh tonne for 2019-20. The estimates are based after accounting for the diversion of sugarcane juice and 'B' heavy molasses into ethanol, which will reduce about 8.5 lakh tonne of sugar production.

"260 lakh tonne of sugar will be around 70 lakh tonne less than the production of the last season. We can already see that current year’s production is trailing by almost 44.5 lac tonne till the end of January 2020 as compared to the previous season," the statement said. The sugar sales in the first four months of the current season would be almost 7-8 lakh tonne more than the year-ago period.

"In the last year, the estimated sugar sales by the sugar mills were around 255 lakh tonne and considering the higher sales in this year, ISMA expects the sugar sales by sugar mills in the current season to be around 260 lakh tonne," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK will not insist EU meets its standards

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speechON FREE TRADE It has been free trade that has done more than a...

Dehradun Smart City Limited and Indus Towers Collaborate to Boost NextGen Telecom Infrastructure in Dehradun

DEHRADUN, India, Feb. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- With a common aim of giving a boost to telecom infrastructure and improving quality of lives, Dehradun Smart Cities Limited DSCL and Indus Towers, one of the worlds largest telecom tower companie...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong suspends 4 more border crossings to curb spread of virus

Hong Kongs leader announced the closure of four more border crossings with mainland China on Monday, leaving just three checkpoints open, but stopped short of demands for the entire border to be closed to curb the spread of the new coronavi...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Indian nationals were among the over 1,400 fighters of a blacklisted faction of the Islamic State terror group who surrendered to Afghan authorities last year, according to a UN report. By Yoshita Singh FGN39 NEPAL-CHINA-VIRUS 180 Nepalis i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020