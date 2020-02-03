BMS urges govt to investigate funding channels in violent protest against CAA

RSS-affiliate labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Monday urged the government to find out foreign hands and funding channels that supported "violent protest" over CAA in the country. These demands were made at the 145th National Executive Committee of BMS meeting, which concluded on Sunday at Jodhpur.

"Violent protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in some parts of the country displays a sharp ideological division at the national front with Nationalists on one side and those organisations involved directly or indirectly against national unity on the other. "Violent protests led to the rallying together of all those who support the breaking India team. Majority in the society and among workers support the CAA law whereas only a minority has fallen in the appeasement politics that opposes it," the union said in a statement.

BMS said, it demands that the government should identify the foreign hands and funding channels which supported the agitation. It has also requested the government to identify the trouble spots across the country where violence erupts easily in issues against national security and practice zero tolerance to any sort of anti-national tendencies and violent protests.

"Government should not yield even a little on the false claims of those who oppose CAA. It need not hesitate to have healthy debates, dialogues and discussions with peaceful agitators to convince them, and (government) should enquire into those who are responsible for spreading violence," it said.

