Ahluwalia Contracts wins Rs 1,254 cr contract for construction of AIIMS in Jammu

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd on Monday said it has won a Rs 1,254 crore contract for construction of phase one of regional AIIMS and residential quarters in Jammu. "Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 1,254 Crores (approx..) for construction of AIIMS Jammu, Vijaypur, Distt Samba (J & K), Phase-l," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract pertains to construction of hospital building, medical college, hostels and residence quarters, including all civil and engineering development works on engineering, procurement and construction mode, it said. The work for it has been awarded from Central Public Works Department, Jammu, the firm added.

The total order inflow during the FY2019-20 stands at Rs 3,239.96 crore, it said.

