West Bengal Budget Session to commence from February 7: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the state budget session for 2020-21 will commence from February 7. The governor, in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Monday, said he has summoned the House on February 7 at 2 pm, under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution.

According to sources in the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee had on Sunday gone to the Raj Bhavan to discuss, among other issues, the upcoming budget session of the state assembly. "They discussed the governor's speech (to be read out by him on the opening day). There has been a lot of tension between the Raj Bhavan and the state government. Therefore, it would be wise if the speech is discussed beforehand," a senior TMC leader said.

Chatterjee, along with the state's Finance Minister Amit Mitra, is likely to visit the Governor's House again on Monday evening, the TMC sources said. Dhankhar has been engaged in a face-off with the TMC government over a host of issues since assuming charge as the governor.

Meanwhile, state secretariat sources said on Monday that state cabinet has decided to table the budget on February 10. The cabinet approved filling up of around 400 vacancies in different sections of the state transport department, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Durgapur Municipal Corporation, they said.

It also gave its nod in connection with the posting of teachers in their respective home districts, a decision which was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 28. PTI PNT SCH RBT RBT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.