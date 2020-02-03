CCI approves proposed Yum Restaurants and Devyani combination

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the proposed combination between Yum Restaurants (India) Private Limited (YRIPL) and Devyani International Limited (DIL) involving the acquisition of certain equity shareholding and sale of certain KFC restaurants.

YRIPL is a private limited company incorporated in India and is a part of Yum! Brands Inc,-a USA based entity. It is stated that in India YRIPL runs restaurants under three Brands i.e. KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

DIL is a public company incorporated in India. It is stated to be present in the QSR segment in India and is one of the franchisees of YRIPL. Further, as a franchisee, it runs, maintains and operates KFC and Pizza Hut/Pizza Hut Delivery restaurants in certain territories of India.

The CCI approved the proposed combination under Section 31(1) of the Act.

(With Inputs from PIB)

