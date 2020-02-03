Left Menu
Development News Edition

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma posts net loss of Rs 661.16 cr for Dec quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 20:16 IST
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma posts net loss of Rs 661.16 cr for Dec quarter

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 661.16 crore for the December 2019 quarter, mainly on account of financial impact related to the voluntary recall of Zinetac. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.67 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

Following the recent decision to initiate a global voluntary recall of ranitidine products including Zinetac in India, the Ultimate Holding Company is continuing with investigations into the potential source of the NDMA and has initiated a comprehensive strategic review of the impact of this recall on all related assets in India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said. As part of the ongoing strategic review, during the quarter, the holding company has recognised financial impairment of Rs 640.31 crore connected to the under-utilisation of its manufacturing facilities and Rs 96.59 crore on account of other related assets/ cost, it added.

Also, charge of Rs 17 crore is recognised by Biddle Sawyer Ltd (subsidiary) on account of outstanding litigation matter, the company said. As part of this strategic review, GSK India will explore future options for the Vemgal facility including a potential sale of the site, it added.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 778.59 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 825.35 crore for the same period a year ago. "Our global innovation, performance and trust (IPT) strategy underpinned by our culture has guided investment of our resources in focus therapies which is continuing to show encouraging results with our promoted brands recording 11 per cent growth for the quarter," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Managing Director A Vaidheesh said.

The results were impacted due to voluntary global recall of ranitidine products, including Zinetac, in India and trigger-based impairment charges primarily towards manufacturing facility at Vemgal, he added. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,647.55 per scrip on BSE, up 0.59 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a technical issue, Spanish airport operator AENA said.Spanish pilots union SEPLA said on Twitter, wit...

Chinese woman detained for hiding virus contact history - Xinhua

A 36-year-old woman in Chinas northern municipality of Tianjin was detained by police on Monday after deliberately concealing her contact with someone from a coronavirus-stricken area, according to Xinhua news agency. According to the repor...

AuraPortal Announces Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020

&#160;According to&#160;Gartner, the annual top 10 strategic technology trends report highlights trends that, enterprises need to consider as part of their five-year strategic technology planning process ... Technology innovation leaders mu...

UPDATE 2-Emirates, Etihad to stop most China flights as UAE announces suspension

Emirates and Etihad Airways will have to suspend flights to mainland China, except Beijing, from Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates halted most flights between the two countries due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.The suspension,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020