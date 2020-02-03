Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields keep multi-month lows in sight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 22:28 IST
UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields keep multi-month lows in sight

Eurozone bond yields inched up on Monday but remained within sight of multi-month lows in a sign that bond investors remain cautious as they assess the economic repercussions from the spread of a coronavirus.

Chinese markets sold off sharply on Monday, the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break. But this was mostly a product of selling pressure that had built up over the holiday and not a reflection of new market fears, analysts said. In a sign of a slightly more positive tone in world markets, European shares rallied and the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc weakened.

Yields on benchmark 10-year government bonds were a touch higher across the currency bloc but remained within sight of the lows hit on Friday - reflecting a generally cautious tone among investors. Germany's 10-year Bund yield was just one basis point higher on the day at -0.44%, hovering near more than three-month lows hit at the end of last week.

Yields on German 30-year government bond yields are at 0.07% and less than 10 bps away from negative yield territory. "Chinese authorities have shown they have the strength and will to protect their markets and that has probably fed through to a stabilization, but ultimately this (coronavirus) remains a completely unknown quantity and nobody knows how long it will go on for and what the impact will be on a human and economic scale," said Rabobank rates strategist Matt Cairns.

"That will continue to push down safe-haven yields until we know that it's under control." China's central bank unexpectedly lowered the interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements by 10 bps on Monday, as authorities stepped up measures to relieve pressure on the economy from the rapidly spreading virus outbreak.

European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos said the ECB sees early signs of stabilization in the global economy but cautioned that the coronavirus outbreak is creating uncertainty. Investors have started to ratchet up expectations for an ECB rate cut by year-end, with markets pricing in more than a 60% chance of a 10 bps cut by year-end.

"Over the coming days, investors are likely to upgrade their estimates of the expected economic fallout related to 2019-nCov (coronavirus)," analysts at UniCredit said in a note. "As long as the increase in the number of cases does not flatten perceptibly, market sentiment will most probably remain under pressure."

Renewed uncertainty over Britain's future relations with the European Union also limited the rise in eurozone bond yields. The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. The two sides set out very different visions of a future relationship that could result in the most distant of ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre, state govts' reply on plea to regulate blood banks

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Centre and all the state governments on a plea seeking direction to strengthen and regulate blood banks and blood storage units across the country. The division bench of Justices Rohinton F N...

Mamata targets Yogi over 'goli' remark, tells BJP to avoid playing communal card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath for speaking the language of goli bullets and suggested that BJP leaders who hold constitutional positions should demand votes on the b...

BJP plans micro booth management in Delhi; aims individual voters in last leg

By Kumar Gaurav The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has moved its campaign for Delhi Assembly polls from booth level to individual level aiming to target every voter in the national capital.The partys mega campaign in the run-up to Delhi Assembl...

Zarif discusses JCPOA, Persian Gulf with Top EU diplomat

Tehran Iran, February 3 SputnikANI - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed ongoing plans to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA and the need to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf with High Representa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020