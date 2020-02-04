Cognizant acquires Code Zero

Cognizant has acquired US-based Zero Consulting for an undisclosed amount, a move that will help the IT major enhance its expertise in Salesforce platform advisory, implementation and managed services. Founded in 2016, Atlanta-based Zero Consulting is a privately-held provider of consulting and implementation services for cloud-based configure-price-quote (CPQ) and billing solutions.

"The acquisition further strengthens Cognizant's cloud solutions portfolio and Salesforce CPQ and billing capabilities," as per a company statement. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

In October 2018, Cognizant had acquired ATG, a consultancy focused on quote-to-cash (QTC) business processes and technologies. Code Zero's team of professionals, based primarily in Atlanta and Charlotte, will complement and extend ATG's footprint, the company said.

"The acquisition of Code Zero enriches our cloud offerings, brings deep domain expertise to our clients and further strengthens our strategic relationship with Salesforce.com," Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant, said.

