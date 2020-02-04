Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cognizant acquires Code Zero

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 09:59 IST
Cognizant acquires Code Zero
Image Credit: Flickr

Cognizant has acquired US-based Zero Consulting for an undisclosed amount, a move that will help the IT major enhance its expertise in Salesforce platform advisory, implementation and managed services. Founded in 2016, Atlanta-based Zero Consulting is a privately-held provider of consulting and implementation services for cloud-based configure-price-quote (CPQ) and billing solutions.

"The acquisition further strengthens Cognizant's cloud solutions portfolio and Salesforce CPQ and billing capabilities," as per a company statement. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

In October 2018, Cognizant had acquired ATG, a consultancy focused on quote-to-cash (QTC) business processes and technologies. Code Zero's team of professionals, based primarily in Atlanta and Charlotte, will complement and extend ATG's footprint, the company said.

"The acquisition of Code Zero enriches our cloud offerings, brings deep domain expertise to our clients and further strengthens our strategic relationship with Salesforce.com," Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Band 4, the Mi Band 4 Killer will be Available Exclusively on Flipkart

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The Huawei Band 4 will be exclusively available on Flipkart The Huawei Band 4 integrates cutting-edge functions like large colour screen, over 66 colourful watch faces, all-day heart rate monitoring, sle...

Taiwan calls China 'vile' for restricting island's access to WHO on coronavirus

Taiwans foreign ministry said on Tuesday China is vile for restricting the islands access to WHO during the coronavirus outbreak, adding to tensions with Beijing over the growing health crisis.China, where the outbreak began, said on Monday...

China opens virus hospital built from scratch in under two weeks

Coronavirus patients arrived on Tuesday at a Chinese field hospital built from scratch in under two weeks at the frontline of the outbreak, state media said, following a round-the-clock construction marathon that became a national social me...

Big FM and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Launch 'High Beam - Not Ok Please’ Campaign

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirBIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, in association with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, Indias third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020