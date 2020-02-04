Left Menu
No change in foodgrain prices

  Chennai
  Updated: 04-02-2020 11:35 IST
  Created: 04-02-2020 11:33 IST
Prices of all commodities remained unchanged in the wholesale foodgrain market here today

Following are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities (rates in rupees per quintal, unless stated otherwise):Thoor Dal Rs 9,000, Urad Dal Rs 11,000, Moong Dal Rs 9,800, Gram Dal Rs 5,400, Sugar Rs 3,500, Wheat Rs 3,400, Maida (90 kg) Rs 3,200 and Sooji (90 kg) Rs 3,400.

