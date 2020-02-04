Left Menu
Development News Edition

British stocks power ahead as China cbank steps in to soothe markets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:04 IST
British stocks power ahead as China cbank steps in to soothe markets
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

UK shares surged more than 1% on Tuesday, tracking Asian stock markets, as investors took heart from efforts by China's central bank to shore up the economy while continuing to assess the potential fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Hong Kong reported its first death from the virus, the second outside mainland China from the epidemic that has killed more than 420 people. Yet, global markets are staging a comeback, following a sell-off last week.

The FTSE 100 soared 1.4%. Top gainers on the index included BP Plc, which rose 3.1% after hiking its dividend, and plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc, which gained 4.3% as it mulls over listing its shares in the U.S. The FTSE 250 added 1.1%, though IT firm Micro Focus International Plc slid 12% after it reported lower annual revenue and profit and said its executive chairman would stand down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook increases parental control features in Messenger Kids app

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it plans to add new tools and features for parental control in its messaging app for users under the age of 13, months after questions rose about applications privacy protection for children. The new features wi...

Rugby-Jones brutality comment did not fire up France, says Edwards

England coach Eddie Joness pre-match comments about unleashing brutality did not serve as extra motivation for France in their Six Nations clash on Sunday, defence coach Shaun Edwards said. Jones said France could expect absolute brutality ...

NW Syria violence displaces 500,000 in two months

Beirut, Feb 4 AFP A Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the countrys last rebel enclave has displaced more than half a million people in two months, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Since December 1, some 520,000 people ha...

President Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses

US President Donald Trump, seeking reelection, on Monday coasted to victory in the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, trouncing his two lesser-known ruling Republican Party rivals. While the focus of this years Iowa Caucus which formally kicks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020