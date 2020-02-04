Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Outbreak to hit iPhone output if China extends Foxconn factory halt -source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:18 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Outbreak to hit iPhone output if China extends Foxconn factory halt -source

Foxconn could see a "big" production impact and shipments to customers including Apple face disruption if a Chinese factory halt due to the coronavirus outbreak extends into a second week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. Taiwan's Foxconn, which makes smartphones for Apple and other brands, has halted "almost all" of its production in China after companies were told to shut until at least Feb. 10, the source said, adding that an extension of the stoppage could disrupt shipments to clients including Apple.

Taipei-based Foxconn, which is the world's largest contract electronics maker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Apple declined to comment. The source told Reuters on Monday that Foxconn has so far seen a "fairly small impact" from the outbreak as it was utilizing factories in countries including Vietnam, India and Mexico to fill the gap, adding that the company will be able to make up for the delay if factories work overtime after the ban.

In Eastern China's Suzhou, one of its largest manufacturing hubs, companies have been told to stay shut until at least Feb. 8 and in Shanghai until Feb. 9. Factories in the southern manufacturing hub of Dongguan in export-oriented Guangdong province have also been told not to open before Feb. 10. The outbreak of coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency, threatens to disrupt swathes of Chinese manufacturing.

The source said a halt beyond Feb. 10 could disrupt Foxconn's shipments, highlighting concerns about production hubs in the southern province of Guangdong and the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province where key iPhone plants are located. "What we are worried about is delays for another week or even another month. The impact would be big," the source said. "It definitely will have an impact on the Apple production line."

"The tricky question is whether we will be able to resume production (on Feb. 10)...It's up to the instructions given by central and provincial governments." The Guangdong Department of Labour and Social Security said in a response to a question from Reuters that no company including Foxconn can resume work before Feb. 9, with the exception of firms involved in making or providing medical supplies and other daily necessities.

HEALTH CONTROL Foxconn has asked employees and clients in China's Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, not to return to factories and told workers to report their health condition to managers on a daily basis, an internal memo reviewed by Reuters shows.

The company also said employees who follow the rules will be paid as usual and those we fail to do so will be "severely" punished, although it did not elaborate. A hotline was set up to encourage employees to report those who had broken the rules, with a monetary award of 200 yuan ($29), the note dated Feb. 1 said.

Morningstar analyst Don Yew sees "limited" impact on Foxconn's supply chain, saying its four subsidiaries in Hubei only accounted for 1.8% of the firm's overall revenue in 2018 and vendors such as Apple maintain a diversified supply chain. However, a spread of the coronavirus to major smartphone manufacturing hubs such as Guangdong may lead them to revise financial estimates for companies including Foxconn, Yew said.

(Additional reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, and David Kirton in Shenzhen, China; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

RBI employees' body meets Mamata over 'discriminatory'

A two-member delegation of the Reserve Bank Employees Association on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the discriminatory recruitment sanction for the state. The delegation said that of the total 926 posts of RBI a...

EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto

The European Commission will propose changes to the system for letting new countries into the EU to give existing members more say, in a bid to mollify France which has vetoed expansion of the bloc to six countries in the Balkans.In October...

South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show

A South Korean court ordered a local promoter Tuesday to compensate fans for Cristiano Ronaldos no-show at a friendly match in Seoul last year. The Juventus star stayed on the bench throughout a 3-3 draw with a K-League all-stars team at th...

Hong Kong virus patient dies as local transmissions increase

Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city.The coronavirus has killed more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020