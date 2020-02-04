Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak to buy more Malaysian palm oil to 'compensate' after row with India: Imran

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:47 IST
Pak to buy more Malaysian palm oil to 'compensate' after row with India: Imran
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked Mahathir Mohamad for "speaking up" on the Kashmir issue and promised to do his best to buy more Malaysian palm oil to "compensate" it after India restricted the import of the commodity from the country amid a diplomatic row. "You have spoken for the justice for Kashmiris, for which we are thankful," Khan said during a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir.

"We noticed that India threatened Malaysia for supporting the Kashmir cause to cut their palm oil import, Pakistan will do its best to compensate for that," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan. Indonesia and Malaysia are the two countries that supply palm oil. Malaysia produces 19 million tonnes of palm oil in a year, while Indonesia produces 43 million tonnes, according to trade data.

India, the world's largest importer of vegetable oils, buys nearly 15 million tonnes annually. Pakistan bought 1.08 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia in 2019, while India bought 4.4 million tonnes, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Council. The Indian government has imposed restrictions on imports of refined palm oil, a move that could discourage the inbound shipment of the commodity from Malaysia.

The move came after the Malaysian prime minister repeatedly criticized India's policy on Kashmir and the new citizenship law. Mahathir had also raised the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly session in September. However, the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi has said that the government's imposition of restrictions on imports of refined palm oil is product-specific and not country-specific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mushfiqur Rahim fit to play, confirms BCB's chief physician

Bangladesh Cricket Boards BCB chief physician Debashis Roy has declared Mushfiqur Rahim fit as the player passed the tests. Rahim was recovering from a hamstring injury and is available for the domestic Bangladesh Cricket League match that ...

Maha: Farmers protest at insurance office over unpaid claims

A group of over 100 farmers from across the state staged a protest outside the office of an insurance company in the western suburb of Andheri on Tuesday, demanding insurance for damaged crops. Farmers, under the banner of Prahar Janshakti...

UPDATE 2-Trump blasts Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucus challenge

President Donald Trump branded the Democratic Partys chaotic effort in Iowa to begin choosing an election challenger as an unmitigated disaster on Tuesday after results in the state caucus were delayed indefinitely. Hours after voters made ...

Coronavirus: Aerobridges to be used to screen passengers at 7 international airports

Aerobridges will be used at at dedicated gates of seven international airports Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to screen passengers from China, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong for novel coronavirus nCoV to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020