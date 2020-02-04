Left Menu
Chinese participants unable to travel to participate in components show of Auto Expo: ACMA

Auto component makers body ACMA on Tuesday said Chinese participants at the components show of Auto Expo are unable to travel to attend due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Around 30 companies from the Chinese group have confirmed that their stand at Auto Expo 2020 - Components Show at Pragati Maidan, would be managed by their Indian counterparts in their absence, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said.

The Auto Expo 2020 - Components Show is being held at Pragati Maidan here in the Capital from February 6 to 9. All Chinese companies scheduled to participate have informed the organisers that travellers from China scheduled to attend the components show, are unable to travel to India due to the prevailing conditions in China, ACMA President Deepak Jain said in a statement.

"However, around 30 companies from the Chinese Group have confirmed that their stand at Auto Expo 2020 – Components Show at Pragati Maidan, would be managed by their Indian Counterparts in their absence," he added. Jain further said, "As travel of Chinese Nationals to India has now been stopped, we therefore do not expect visitors and delegates from China at the Auto Expo 2020 – Components Show."

Despite no Coronavirus threat directly at Auto Expo 2020, the organisers are taking adequate measures to make people aware of symptoms and take prevention and containment actions, he added. India on Sunday announced temporary suspension of e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in the neighbouring country and issued a fresh advisory saying anyone with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined.

India reported a third novel coronavirus case on Monday with another Keralite student from Wuhan University in China testing positive for the infection. The Kerala government has declared coronavirus outbreak as a 'state calamity'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

