Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee gains 13 paise against US dollar on crude oil, FII boost

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:19 IST
Rupee gains 13 paise against US dollar on crude oil, FII boost

The Indian rupee moved up by 13 paise to close at 71.25 against the US dollar on Tuesday as forex market participants gauged improved sentiment in global markets amid efforts to contain deadly coronavirus. The Indian currency was also supported by Brent crude prices at lower levels and foreign fund inflows into domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 71.24. During the day, the local unit saw a high of 71.09 and a low of 71.29. The Indian rupee finally settled at 71.25, up 13 paise over its previous close. Analysts said that after a lacklustre budget last week investors are focussing on other market moving factors like upcoming RBI policy and quarterly corporate results.

They added that efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus in China also helped improve investor sentiment. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome could be the next trigger for the domestic unit, as its commentary on inflation and growth forecast will be followed closely by the investors, they added.

The RBI is scheduled to announce the outcome of its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20 on February 6. Crude prices have seen some moderation in the past few sessions over demand slump amid rising coronavirus cases in China and other regions.

Global crude benchmark Brent was trading at USD 54.86 per barrel. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 366.21 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.08 per cent to 97.87. The 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 6.51 per cent.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.5803 and for rupee/euro at 79.3301. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 94.1954 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.96. "Globally equities witnessed inflow and lower crude prices supported the rupee in the domestic market. Crude prices which are trading at 4-month lows can keep rupee strong," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Trivedi, however, noted that "crude price can surprise as OPEC+ is considering production cut of around 500,000 bpd and even further which can support the crude oil prices". On the equity front, the BSE benchmark closed at 40,789.38, up 2.30 per cent or 917.07 points. This was the biggest single-day rise for the Sensex since September 23, 2019. The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,979.65, surging 2.32 per cent or 271.75 points -- gaining the most in a single day in over four months.

"Rupee continued to quote in a broad range of 70.70 and 72.20 for the last few months despite volatility in global markets on back of uncertainty in the Middle East, trade war concerns between US and China and lately the outbreak of Corona virus in China," according to the Commodity and Currency Canvas by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NCLAT reserves order on JSW Steel's Bhushan Power buyout

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday reserved its order over a batch of petitions over Bhushan Power and Steels sale to JSW Steel under the insolvency process. An NCLAT bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya conclu...

NPF's Imtiwapang Aier files nomination for Nagaland Assembly

Former speaker of Nagaland Assembly Imtiwapang Aier on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of the speaker of the House, election to which will be held on February 7. The name of Aier, a Naga Peoples Front legislator, was proposed by ...

COLUMN-Coronavirus and the impact on oil consumption: Kemp

Oil traders are struggling to estimate the severity and duration of the hit to global consumption from the outbreak of coronavirus in China, based on evidence from previous epidemics of coronaviruses and influenza. Medical researchers recog...

Iraq says monitoring impact of China's virus on oil demand

Iraq, OPECs second-biggest oil producer, is closely monitoring the impact of Chinas new coronavirus on global oil demand, particularly in Asia, Iraq Oil Ministry spokesman Asim Jihad told Reuters on Tuesday. Iraq supports any agreement that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020