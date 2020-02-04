Firstsource Q3 net profit down 8.7 pc to Rs 89.5 cr

Business process management firm Firstsource Solutions on Tuesday reported a 8.7 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 89.5 crore for the third quarter ended December. It had posted a net profit of Rs 98.1 crore in October-December quarter a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations rose 7 per cent to Rs 1,053.5 crore during the quarter from Rs 985.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. The employee headcount at the end of the third quarter stood at 20,482, which included 10,982 employees in India, while the rest were located overseas.

