Gati Ltd reports Rs 5 lakh loss in Dec qtr

Supply chain solutions provider Gati Ltd has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 5.15 lakh during the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had clocked Rs 4.21 crore profit in the year ago quarter, Gati Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the said quarter stood at Rs 447.70 crore as against Rs 483.05 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

