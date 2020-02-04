UCO Bank's performance is improving: MD

State-owned UCO Bank's performance is improving continuously, and it will soon be among the country's top lenders, its MD and chief executive Atul Kumar Goyal has said. Addressing staff at its office in the financial capital last week, Goyal said that the Kolkata-headquartered bank is on the path of continuous progress and will soon be counted among the top lenders in the country.

"The Government of India has also recognized the strength and capability of the bank. UCO Bank has been appointed as the chief convenor by the government for door step banking service," an official statement quoting Goyal said. Its executive director Ajay Vyas said the digital initiatives are gaining momentum and constant changes are being done on the same.

Its circle head H K Arora said that the bank is committed to provide excellent customer service. The top management also invited suggestions from the staff members at the meeting, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

