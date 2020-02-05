Tiffany shareholders approve USD 16.2-bn bid by France's LVMH
Paris, Feb 4 (AFP) The shareholders of US jewellery company Tiffany gave the green light Tuesday for its acquisition by luxury behemoth LVHM for a sum of USD 16.2 billion, setting the French firm up to become a power player in fine gems at a time that demand is soaring. The deal comes after a long wooing campaign by LVMH, already the world's top luxury firm overall, for one of the world's most famous jewellery houses, known for wedding rings and diamonds.
In a statement, LVMH announced that "stockholders of Tiffany & Co have voted overwhelmingly to approve the previously announced merger agreement relating to the proposed acquisition of Tiffany by LVMH." According to an agreement announced in November, LVMH will pay USD 135 per share in cash,"in a transaction with an equity value of approximately 14.7 billion euros or USD 16.2 billion," it said.
"This approval is a significant milestone as we move closer to completing our acquisition of Tiffany, an iconic company with a rich heritage and unique positioning in the global luxury jewelry market," added billionaire Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH. (AFP) IND
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Tiffany
- LVMH
- Bernard Arnault
ALSO READ
Chanel walks models through a tranquil cloister garden in Paris
Vuitton's diamond as big as a tennis ball steals the show in Paris
Armani pairs stern tailoring with vibrant colours for Paris show
WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement
Alpine skiing-Season over for Italy's world champion Paris after ACL tear