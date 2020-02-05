Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rising wages show government delivering better economic outcomes

“This is particularly the case for Maori, with today’s numbers showing that a record number of Maori are in work,” Employment Minister Willie Jackson said.

Rising wages show government delivering better economic outcomes
“When we came into Government unemployment was 4.7%. We have seen the lowest levels in a decade in the past two years,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Today's news of low unemployment, rising wages and record numbers of Maori in work shows the economy is in good shape and that the Government is delivering better outcomes across New Zealand.

"The Coalition Government has overseen a strong economy. Our investments in infrastructure, our focus on lifting wages of those who previously missed out, and our regional investments are making a difference," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

"This is particularly the case for Maori, with today's numbers showing that a record number of Maori are in work," Employment Minister Willie Jackson said.

The unemployment rate fell to 4% in the December 2019 quarter from 4.1% in September, according to Stats NZ.

"When we came into Government unemployment was 4.7%. We have seen the lowest levels in a decade in the past two years," Grant Robertson said.

Wage growth continues to sit near decade highs, with average hourly wages up 3.6% from a year ago and well ahead of inflation at 1.9%.

"We have seen wages grow more quickly than the cost of living, meaning that more New Zealanders are getting ahead and benefitting from a growing economy."

The number of Maori in employment rose by 4,900 in the quarter to 322,600. This is the highest number on record, according to Stats NZ.

"This Government has focussed on supporting Maori employment through policies to boost skills and get rangatahi into work. The investments made by the Provincial Growth Fund are also supporting our regions after they were neglected for too long," Willie Jackson said.

Grant Robertson said today's numbers add to data showing the economy is in good shape amid global headwinds like the US-China trade war, Brexit uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions.

"The Treasury is currently assessing the potential impacts of the Coronavirus outbreak. But we know we're in good shape to withstand global headwinds. Our Economic Plan and recent significant infrastructure investments will support the economy and position New Zealand for the future."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US has moved forward at an unimaginable pace: Trump

Headed into the election year, President Donald Trump told lawmakers that in three years of his presidency, the US has moved forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago. Making a strong pitch for his re-election and confid...

Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit

India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trumps planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said. Trade officials of India and the US are giving final touches to the deal expected to ...

Reports: Dodgers to acquire Betts, Price from Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire stars Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night. Outfielder Alex Verdugo would head to Boston in the deal that also reportedly would include th...

Holding elections to be crucial step for reuniting Palestinian people: UN chief

Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is key to sustainable peace in the Middle East, the UN chief said on Tuesday, maintaining that the lack of any progress only furthers radicalization across the region.Antnio Guterres told the Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020