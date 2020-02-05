Left Menu
Development News Edition

National STEM Awards 2020: Government Schools to Battle it out at India's first National STEM Challenge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 10:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 10:01 IST
National STEM Awards 2020: Government Schools to Battle it out at India's first National STEM Challenge

Estimates from various government and non-government agencies show that there is a shortage of skill-talent in India. But the fact is India has the highest young population in the world and they need to be ready with future skills like 'STEM' (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)

Deciding to change the above situation, STEM Learning in association with Rotary JBN, Bengaluru is all set to organize India's biggest and first STEM competition for the school kids of age group 10-14 in order to tap the bright minds and ignite the scientific fire in them.

This is the first step to provide the young minds of the rural pockets of India to mainstream's new technology and ready them for a future career opportunity.

This is India's first STEM challenge conducted for underserved students' from Govt. and Govt. aided schools. STEM Learning aims to take STEM Education at a higher level. Around 20 states, 200 schools, 400 teachers, and 1800 students will be taking part in the competition. Students from 6th to 8th standard will participate in this. There are different competitions like Tech Quiz, Science and Mathematics Model Competition, and Engineering Tinkering. This is a rare opportunity to showcase young talent in STEM fields at the national level.

Sharing the happiness, Mr. Ashutosh Pandit, the founder of STEM Learning, said, "It is an ultimate battle of creativity, innovation, and scientific temperament. It will engage the students with their counterparts as well as sensitize the students of urban-school about the tribal students."

The final battle will be fought at Bengaluru on February 27th, 2020. The winner of the competition will be felicitated at Rotary Karnataka CSR Conference 2020 and awarded with the prize money worth INR 2.5 lakh on February 28th, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities revoking gun licence of violent anti-CAA protesters

Authorities have initiated the process to cancel the gun licence of five people allegedly involved in the violent protest against the new citizenship law in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Wednesday. They said they have identified the five pe...

US working with drug firm on new coronavirus treatment

The United States is working with a pharmaceutical company to develop a treatment for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, using a class of drug that has boosted survival rates among Ebola patients, officials said. The partnership between the Depart...

Was trying to find 'one page with truth': Pelosi on tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech

The ultimate climax of Donald Trumps nearly one hour of speech at the State of Union address on Tuesday local time was not when the US President appeared to reject a handshake from Nancy Pelosi, instead the gathering was awe-struck when the...

S.African writer Deon Meyer targets Zuma in latest book

Stellenbosch South Africa, Feb 5 AFP I have survived several attempts to kill me, former South African president Jacob Zuma had claimed in one of many his rants against the corruption allegations which forced him to resign in 2018. His word...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020