China stocks climb as policymakers lift sentiment; start-ups gain

China stocks rose on Wednesday, with the start-up index leading the recovery, on hopes that Beijing will make a concerted effort to prop up the economy to calm coronavirus fears.At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.6% at 2,828.75 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.7%.

CSI300's financial sector sub-index rose 0.9%, the consumer staples sector climbed 1.6%, the real estate index was up 1.3% and healthcare shares gained 1%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.8%, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.5% at 26,814.28. The smaller Shenzhen index advanced more than 3% and the tech-heavy start-up board index ChiNextP climbed 3.6%, trading at levels last seen before the Lunar New Year holiday - when the epidemic worsened and dented investor sentiment.

The strong gains in China's start-up board companies - mainly seen in tech shares - boosted broader market sentiment, said Zhang Gang, an analyst with China Central Securities. This helped the rebound in the previous session, which was anchored by expectations that policymakers will roll out more stimulus to offset the impact of the coronavirus, he added.

Reuters reported on Tuesday Chinese policymakers are readying measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth. The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a quarantined Japanese cruise ship.

China's central bank said on Tuesday that its huge liquidity injections through open market operations this week showed its determination to restore market confidence. Some listed companies announced share buybacks, while fund managers and their employees also planned to purchase their own funds to buy equities.

Growth in China's services sector slowed for a second straight month in January, a traditionally busy sales season, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.3%. The onshore yuan was trading down 0.07% at 7.0029 per dollar, as of 0403 GMT.

As of midday, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.15% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average.

