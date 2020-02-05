Left Menu
Hyundai unveils new Tucson; eyes greater share in premium SUV segment

  • Greater Noida
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:40 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:32 IST
Hyundai unveils new Tucson; eyes greater share in premium SUV segment
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched a new version of its premium SUV Tucson as it looks to bolster its presence in the segment. While unveiling the model at the Auto Expo here, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said the new Tucson comes with enhanced technology, design and performance.

"Hyundai constantly strives to upgrade its products and services with best-in-class technology that meet the evolving needs of today's customers and their rising aspirations," he added. The premium SUV further strengthens the company's dominance in the SUV segment in the country, Kim said.

Commenting on the company's sales performance in 2019, he said the company was able to increase its market share despite challenging market conditions. "By launching four new products in different segments last year, we were able to increase our market share to 17.3 percent from 16.3 percent in 2018," Kim said.

Hyundai Motor India Director Sales and Marketing Tarun Garg said there is a clear shift happening towards SUV body styles with the segment now accounting for 24 percent of the overall passenger vehicle volumes. "We have a strong presence in the mid-sized SUV segment with Creta and Venue...I think it is a very logical step for us to now look at premium SUV segment as well...this is where Tucson comes in," Garg said.

The company is raising the benchmark with power and features in the Tucson, he added. The South Korean auto major has sold over 6.5 million units of Tucson in markets like the US, Europe, South Korea, and China till date.

Powered by BS-VI compliant 2-litre petrol and diesel powertrains, the new Tucson comes with enhanced features like all-wheel drive, automatic traction cornering control, power seats, and connected features. The diesel version of the vehicle now comes mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering best in segment power (185 PS) and torque (40.8 KGM).

The petrol engine delivers 152 PS of power.

