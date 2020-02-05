Left Menu
Development News Edition

Secure Content Management Service Providers Gain a Competitive Edge by Offering Cloud Solutions

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:34 IST

 With rising industry convergence and the need to reduce complexity and cost of operation, businesses are increasingly considering cloud-based Secure Content Management (SCM) services in addition to other security platforms. The overall investments in on-premise SCM solutions increased by 8.1% year-on-year (YoY) in 2018, driven by the web security segment, which registered a growth rate of 11.2%. The e-mail security segment registered a flat growth rate of 3.8%. Overall, the $916.6 million market is expected to grow to US$1.45 billion by 2023.

"With companies increasingly using public cloud e-mail services such as Office 365 and Gmail, there is a huge market for cloud e-mail security services due to their benefits of payment and deployment flexibility and reduced operation and maintenance costs," said Vivien Pua, Research Analyst, Cybersecurity, ICT Practice. "Businesses are rapidly adopting the SCM-as-a-service model over on-premise SCM solutions; however, this will eat into the shares of the legacy SCM solutions market in the long term."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023, studies the key market trends of 2018 and its market drivers and restraints. It presents the competitive landscape in Asia-Pacific and its sub-regions of Greater China, Japan, South Korea, India, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Australia-New Zealand (ANZ).

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3xt

"Japan continued to lead the market with a share of 37.0% in 2018, up from 36.8% in 2017. Greater China, with a 12.2% growth rate, was the second-largest market in Asia-Pacific," noted Pua. "The Indian market recorded a double-digit growth rate of 10.5% due to its stronger focus on web security than e-mail security. The ASEAN market with 5.7%, South Korea with 2.6%, and ANZ with 2.0% all continue to pursue opportunities in the web segment."

SCM service providers can tap greater revenue growth opportunities by:

  • Helping fulfill compliance requirements. Cybersecurity is rapidly becoming a key business enabler and strategic differentiator.
  • Moving SCM to the cloud to make the most of the demand for cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) apps and e-mail.
  • Offering on-premise deployments for key sectors like government, critical infrastructure, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).
  • Enabling enterprises to enhance their solution capabilities by integrating with new/advanced security technologies such as sandboxing.
  • Combining SCM with other technologies to enhance protection capabilities and performance efficiency.

Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Cybersecurity Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023
PA90-74

Contact:

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications, Frost & Sullivan
E: melissa.tan@frost.com
P: +65 68900926

http://ww2.frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Matthew Hayden criticises Brisbane Heat for poor performance in BBL

The ex-Brisbane Heat batsman Matthew Hayden has lambasted his former Big Bash League BBL team, Brisbane Heat, for their poor performance in the tournament. I feel that the Brisbane Heat have tended to masquerade their performances behind en...

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in Indiafollowing partition be sent out of the country asksRajinikanth....

Tennis-Court says Tennis Australia 'discriminated' against her

Margaret Court has criticised Tennis Australia TA following her awkward appearance at the Australian Open last week, saying the governing body had discriminated against her due to her opposition to gay marriage. Tennis Australia TA invited ...

China's stuttering economy braces for impact of deadly virus

Chinas struggle to contain the deadly coronavirus is deepening concerns about the impact on the worlds number-two economy, as factories stay closed and millions of consumers remain holed up at home. The epidemic, which has killed hundreds a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020