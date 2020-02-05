Left Menu
Kia Motors launches premium MPV Carnival at Auto Expo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greater Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:34 IST
Image Credit: ANI

South Korean automaker Kia Motors on Wednesday launched its premium multi-purpose vehicle Carnival and showcased a new concept for a global SUV Sonet at the Auto Expo here. Carnival is being launched in India in three different specifications at a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh for its Premium variant (ex-showroom), Rs 28.95 lakh for its Prestige variant (ex-showroom), and Rs 33.95 lakh for its Limousine variant (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet concept will be developed further ahead of a launch in the Indian market in the second half of 2020. Kia Motors India said it had received more than 1,400 bookings for the new car on the first day of orders and has a total of more than 3,500 bookings received till date.

Kia had entered the Indian market with its SUV Seltos, which was displayed as SP Concept in the previous edition of the Auto Expo in 2018. Commenting on the India journey, Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said: "We have sought to understand Indian customers' aspirations, and match them with best-in-class products and services."

He further said, "Our latest vehicle, Kia Carnival, is a clear example of this approach. Though it represents a leap up from the Seltos, into a premium, aspirational segment, it has been devised with the same passion." Shim further said, "As the Indian market evolves, we will continue to offer customers here the best and most innovative products and services."

Kia Sonet concept is a compact SUV which will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Ford Ecosport. Kia Motors said the vehicle will be launched in India in the second half of 2020.

Carnival, on the other hand, looks to enter a segment dominated by Toyota's Innova Crystal. It is powered by a 2.2-liter VGT BS6 diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed "Sportsmatic" transmission. Kia is also showcasing its Seltos X-Line Concept, a bolder reinterpretation of the Seltos SUV along with Soul EV, Niro EV, compact SUV XCeed and compact utility vehicle Stonic.

